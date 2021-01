Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the promotion of three employees:

>> Debbie Ann Chan has been appointed to senior vice president and branch support officer in the Service Delivery Division. She has 34 years of financial services experience.

>> Joanne Stevenson has been named Wailuku Branch manager. Stevenson has over 30 years of mortgage banking and financial services experience and most recently served as a personal banker at the Bank’s Kahului Branch.

>> Aaron Fernandez has been named assistant vice president and Kahului Banking Center manager. Fernandez has 13 years of extensive branch banking experience. He previously served as branch manager at the bank’s Lanai, Kahana and Wailuku branches.

———

