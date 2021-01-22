CALENDAR

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, 9:55 a.m., at Hualalai Golf Course.

PGA Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Thursday, At Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

First round, par 72

Retief Goosen 30-32—62

Darren Clarke 32-31—63

Scott Parel 32-32—64

Jerry Kelly 32-32—64

K.J. Choi 33-33—66

Kevin Sutherland 33-33—66

Scott McCarron 34-33—67

Gene Sauers 34-34—68

Brandt Jobe 35-33—68

Wes Short, Jr. 35-33—68

David Toms 33-35—68

Bernhard Langer 33-35—68

Jim Furyk 33-35—68

Doug Barron 35-34—69

Shane Bertsch 35-34—69

Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-35—69

Ernie Els 36-33—69

Fred Funk 35-35—70

John Daly 37-33—70

Mark O’Meara 37-33—70

Vijay Singh 36-34—70

Kenny Perry 36-34—70

Davis Love III 37-33—70

Stephen Ames 36-35—71

Jeff Sluman 35-36—71

Kirk Triplett 36-35—71

Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71

Mike Weir 36-35—71

Fred Couples 36-35—71

Olin Browne 36-36—72

Ken Tanigawa 38-34—72

Tom Pernice Jr. 36-36—72

Jeff Maggert 38-34—72

Brett Quigley 39-34—73

Larry Mize 37-37—74

Jay Haas 37-37—74

Rocco Mediate 38-36—74

Paul Broadhurst 37-37—74

Corey Pavin 39-36—75

Hale Irwin 38-37—75

Sandy Lyle 39-38—77

Tom Watson 38-40—78