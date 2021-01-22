CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, 9:55 a.m., at Hualalai Golf Course.
PGA Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Thursday, At Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
First round, par 72
Retief Goosen 30-32—62
Darren Clarke 32-31—63
Scott Parel 32-32—64
Jerry Kelly 32-32—64
K.J. Choi 33-33—66
Kevin Sutherland 33-33—66
Scott McCarron 34-33—67
Gene Sauers 34-34—68
Brandt Jobe 35-33—68
Wes Short, Jr. 35-33—68
David Toms 33-35—68
Bernhard Langer 33-35—68
Jim Furyk 33-35—68
Doug Barron 35-34—69
Shane Bertsch 35-34—69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-35—69
Ernie Els 36-33—69
Fred Funk 35-35—70
John Daly 37-33—70
Mark O’Meara 37-33—70
Vijay Singh 36-34—70
Kenny Perry 36-34—70
Davis Love III 37-33—70
Stephen Ames 36-35—71
Jeff Sluman 35-36—71
Kirk Triplett 36-35—71
Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71
Mike Weir 36-35—71
Fred Couples 36-35—71
Olin Browne 36-36—72
Ken Tanigawa 38-34—72
Tom Pernice Jr. 36-36—72
Jeff Maggert 38-34—72
Brett Quigley 39-34—73
Larry Mize 37-37—74
Jay Haas 37-37—74
Rocco Mediate 38-36—74
Paul Broadhurst 37-37—74
Corey Pavin 39-36—75
Hale Irwin 38-37—75
Sandy Lyle 39-38—77
Tom Watson 38-40—78
