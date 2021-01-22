University of Hawaii women’s basketball team returns home for series with Cal State Fullerton

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The start-and-stop nature of the season so far has the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team playing catch-up. Read more

The start-and-stop nature of the season so far has the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team playing catch-up.

After being limited to two games in December, the Rainbow Wahine had their first two Big West series canceled due to COVID-19 issues, first outside then within the program. Upon completing the mandated quarantine, the Wahine had about four practices leading into a series at Cal State Bakersfield, where they dropped back-to-back games last weekend.

With a full week to prepare for this week’s home series with Cal State Fullerton, UH coach Laura Beeman has seen the Wahine make strides through simply having the chance to run.

“It’s hard to stay in basketball shape when you’re in quarantine and you’re not allowed to practice, not to mention not even allowed to leave your apartment or your home, your apartment or your dorm,” Beeman said Thursday.

“Once you get the conditioning piece back into play then it absolutely has to do with chemistry and execution and getting used to getting hit again. I don’t think people understand how physical basketball is and taking those 10-12 days off and then having to get back into getting hit again, it does play a factor.”

Beeman noted the Wahine (1-3, 0-2 Big West) are dealing with some “hiccups, but nothing major,” leading into tonight’s opener against the Titans (1-7, 0-4) and are looking forward to their first appearance at SimpliFi Arena in 2021.

Opportunities, whether to practice or play, are not taken lightly around the program these days.

“You never know when it’s going get called off, so just the opportunity to get on the court and go is exciting,” Beeman said. “You hold your breath every time there’s testing and you hope the other team shows up negative and kind of move forward.”

Coming off their extended break, the Wahine saw two comeback attempts fall short against CSU Bakersfield last week. UH clawed back into contention after a slow start in a 64-57 loss last Friday then saw an early lead dissipate into a 51-43 defeat in the rematch.

Given the outside challenges, Beeman said she was “actually very pleased with how the girls performed.”

“I didn’t think that our performance was any worse or any better than what you would from a new team with a lot of new faces and some injuries that have affected rotations.”

Seniors Jadynn Alexander and Amy Atwell led the Wahine at Bakersfield. Alexander contributed 12 points in the first game and Atwell hit five 3-pointers in a 23-point performance in the finale. Freshman guard Daejah Phillips had 11 points in her Big West debut and is averaging 12.5 points per game.

Jeff Harada, a Hawaii Baptist Academy graduate and former Hawaii Pacific University coach, led Cal State Fullerton to a 17-14 record last year, the program’s first winning season since 1990-91. The Titans are looking for a breakthrough in league play after earning their first win of the season last Saturday against Concordia.

Amiee Book, a junior from New Zealand, had a 22-point night in a win over UH last season when she went 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and is the lone Titan averaging double-figure scoring this season with 15.6 points per game.

BIG WEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena

Cal State Fullerton (1-7, 0-4 BWC) vs. Hawaii (1-3, 0-2)

>> When: Today and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM