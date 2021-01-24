comscore Hawaii Opera Theatre’s online concert features Quinn Kelsey and Taimane | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Hawaii Opera Theatre’s online concert features Quinn Kelsey and Taimane

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JASON WALTER / HAWAII OPERA THEATRE Baritone Quinn Kelsey joins ukulele virtuoso Taimane for a concert of opera and Polynesian favorites.

    COURTESY JASON WALTER / HAWAII OPERA THEATRE

    Baritone Quinn Kelsey joins ukulele virtuoso Taimane for a concert of opera and Polynesian favorites.

Hawaii Opera Theatre blends traditions on Friday in Opera Kanikapila, a program featuring the great baritone Quinn Kelsey and ukulele virtuoso Taimane in a crossover concert. Read more

Previous Story
On the Scene with musician Daphne Sanchez

Scroll Up