Hawaii Opera Theatre’s online concert features Quinn Kelsey and Taimane
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY JASON WALTER / HAWAII OPERA THEATRE
Baritone Quinn Kelsey joins ukulele virtuoso Taimane for a concert of opera and Polynesian favorites.
