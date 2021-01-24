Hawaii Opera Theatre’s online concert features Quinn Kelsey and Taimane

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Opera Theatre blends traditions on Friday in Opera Kanikapila, a program featuring the great baritone Quinn Kelsey and ukulele virtuoso Taimane in a crossover concert.

A world-renowned superstar in opera, the Hawaii­-born Kelsey was asked to focus his talents on his Polynesian roots. Joined by Taimane and her expressive, eclectic ukulele stylings, they came up with a recital of Polynesian songs and opera arias.

“I wanted to make sure we were both able to shine, but also tap into our strengths in a new way,” said Taimane in an email. “This was my first time collaborating with an opera singer, so I learned a new Mozart song, and we both did a Samoan folk song since we’re both of Polynesian descent. Quinn was open to anything and so I picked some songs that would be fresh along with some classics that were new for me.”

Kelsey noted in an email that HOT intends to produce an ongoing series of programs blending opera with local music styles. He wanted the program to showcase repertoire “that would exhibit our strengths as solo artists as well as our ability to join together to produce a sound that isn’t the usual, in Hawaii or in opera. We had to write the rule book, per se.”

Both expressed great satisfaction with the results, especially in the combination of the ukulele’s charming sound with Kelsey’s dramatic voice. Kelsey, known for embodying the often tragic Verdi roles, relished creating a lighter sound with his voice. “The Hawaiian, Samoan and folk music didn’t at all require the Verdi baritone sound,” he said. “Instead, (the program) allowed me the opportunity to try on different vocal colors.”

“We were able to create a full sound since we were on opposite sides of the music spectrum,” Taimane said. “Emotionally, my style of playing incorporates mostly minor chords and scales, which is what gives a song it’s sad or melancholic sound. Quinn and I were on the same wavelength in that way.”

Pianist Eric Schank and guitarist Rachel Look joined in on the performance, which will be streamed at 1 p.m. Friday. $25. Visit 808ne.ws/ hotkanikapila for information.