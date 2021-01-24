Kaimuki parking lot project to start Feb. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Portions of the Kaimuki Municipal Metered Parking Lot will be closed for improvements and replacement of the pavement starting Feb. 1, according to the city Department of Design and Construction.

The metered lot is bounded by Koko Head, Waialae, Harding and 12th avenues. The adjacent Kaimuki Municipal Gated Parking Lot will remain open.

Road Builders Corp. is the contractor for the project, which is expected to take eight months to complete, weather permitting, the department said. The work will be done in three phases, with a different area of the parking lot closed for construction. Each phase is estimated to last approximately 11 weeks.

A 24-hour closure will be in effect for the area of the parking lot under construction, with the other sections to remain open to the public.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, except on holidays. The department said those in close proximity to the work zone might experience increased noise levels from machinery during the construction activity.