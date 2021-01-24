comscore Kaimuki parking lot project to start Feb. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaimuki parking lot project to start Feb. 1

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

Portions of the Kaimuki Municipal Metered Parking Lot will be closed for improvements and replacement of the pavement starting Feb. 1, according to the city Department of Design and Construction. Read more

