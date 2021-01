Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Dia De Los Muertos,” The Midnight Skulls (Tin Idol Productions)

Vocalist/graphic artist Barry Lasit is the key figure in this spin-off project by Gerald K. Gonsalves and Tin Idol Productions. The narrative through-line for the 10 songs comes from Lasit’s graphic novel, “Dia De Los Muertos,” which is due for publication later this year. They describe the adventures of the Crazy 8, a group of “super-powered mutants” whose odyssey through a post-apocalyptic world includes time travel, black magic, an ancient nuclear atrocity and the betrayal of the human race.

Tin Idol Production stalwarts Gonsalves (drums), Ryan Imata (guitars) and Darren Soliven (bass) back Lasit with solid heavy-metal instrumental support throughout.

“Woman Like You,” Paul Dunlap Jr. (Paul Dunlap Jr.)

Paul Dunlap Jr. has been known until now for his work as a member of the Kaala Boys and Simple Sessions, and then performing with his sister, Miss Aloha Hula 2015 Jasmine Kaleihiwa Dunlap. He steps forward as a solo artist with a joyous original Jawaiian love song perfect for play on “island music” radio stations everywhere.

Dunlap celebrates the beauty of newly found true love — “I never met a woman quite like you.” Many other lucky lovers will certainly relate.

Taz Vegas (keyboards, rhythm guitar and drums) and Travis Pajimola (lead guitar) are Dunlap’s studio musicians. Vegas joins Dunlap on the backing vocals.

“e Kahiau,” Sean Na‘auao (Maliona Records)

Multi Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Sean Na‘auao and Miss Aloha Hula 1992 Kau‘i Dalire are no longer married, but they worked together on this requiem for their son, Kahiau, who succumbed to Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, two years ago. He would have celebrated his 21st birthday on Jan. 15.

Dalire wrote the lyrics expressing his parents’ loss and promising that his name “will forever be proclaimed with pride.” Na‘auao was the composer; his voice, overdubbed to create multilayered harmonies, brings the lyrics to life and shares their message with a poignancy that transcends the barrier of language. Na‘auao and Dalire’s son, Kupu‘eu Dalire-Na‘auao (acoustic bass) and Jan Luna (piano) sit in with Na‘auao as his studio sidemen.

