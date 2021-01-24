comscore Rainbow Wahine complete sweep of Titans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine complete sweep of Titans

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  Hawaii guard Kelsie Imai took a shot around Cal State Fullerton forward Carolyn Gill during the first half of Saturday's Big West game at SimpliFi Arena.

    Hawaii guard Kelsie Imai took a shot around Cal State Fullerton forward Carolyn Gill during the first half of Saturday’s Big West game at SimpliFi Arena.

Jadynn Alexander scored 15 points, and Kasey Neubert had 14 points and eight rebounds as Hawaii stymied Cal State Fullerton, 57-43, Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena. Read more

