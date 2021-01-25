UH graduate named Maui first deputy prosecuting attorney

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michael Kagami has been appointed as first deputy prosecuting attorney.

He will serve under acting Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin, who was appointed last week. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Maui County Council.

Kagami is a 1990 graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law. He also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii.

The Maui County Council voted in December to remove county prosecutor Don Guzman over claims of violence and threats in the workplace, the Associated Press reported.