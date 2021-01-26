Former Hawaii County Mayor Billy Kenoi dies after battle with cancer

Former Hawaii County Mayor Billy Kenoi has died.

Bobby Command, a former member of his cabinet and a member of the current administration confirmed his death.

On the I Mua Billy Kenoi’s Facebook page came this message this afternoon:

“Our Billy, beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, friend, and former mayor of Hawaiʻi County, passed away today at home with his family after his long battle with cancer. His ʻohana thanks everyone for their support and for respecting their privacy at this time. Details on memorial services to come.”

In March 2018, Kenoi said in a Facebook message that a rare form of bone cancer he had been diagnosed with three years earlier had returned with a vengeance.

He had been diagnosed in late 2015 with myelofibrosis, but only shared it with his closest family members so as not to cause a distraction or to burden anyone with the information.

He had undergone treatment and a bone marrow transplant in 2017, but began feeling tired and lethargic in March 2018.

Kenoi sought cancer treatment in California.

In April 2015, Kenoi first spoke to the media concerning allegations of abuse of his county-issued credit card, paying for an $892

Kenoi was tried and found not guilty on all counts related to his alleged abuse of a county-issued purchasing scam on Nov. 1, 2016. He faced four counts of theft.

He apologized publicly after the spending from 2011 to 2014 was reported, and he reimbursed the county $31,112.59.

The spending included personal expenses, alcohol, lavish dining and tabs at two hostess bars in Honolulu.