Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brown water advisories were issued today for multiple areas on Oahu after Monday’s heavy rains resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters, the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch reported. Read more

Brown water advisories were issued today for Hanauma Bay and Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach Park as well as the beach fronting the Royal Hawaiian and Moana Surfrider hotels, along with wastewater advisories for sewage spills into Manoa stream and elsewhere, after Monday’s heavy rains across Oahu resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters, the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch reported.

The rains also provoked multiple sanitary sewer overflows on Monday, the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services (ENV) reported.

“Storm water infiltrated sewer pipes surcharging various manholes, releasing a mixture of storm water and wastewater,” ENV said in a press release.

ENV responded to sewer spills, all of which involved 1,000 gallons or more and were ongoing as of 9 p.m. Monday evening, at the following places:

>> 2311 Waiomao Road

>> Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant

>> 2702 Lowrey Ave.

>> 1015 North School St.

There was also evidence of a spill reported at 1406 Mamalu St.

The health department also issued advisories Monday warning the public to remain out of specific streams and offshore waters due to wastewater discharges. The following areas were under advisory as of this morning:

>> Manoa Stream below Manoa District Park and the Ala Wai Canal due to wastewater discharges at 2702 Lowrey Ave., with preliminary estimates of more than 18,000 gallons.

>> Waiomao stream below 10th Avenue, Palolo stream and Ala Wai Canal due to the 2311 Waiomao Road spill.

>> Kapalama Stream below School Street, and Honolulu Harbor due to the 1015 North School St. spill.

“The public is advised to remain out of these waters until warning signs have been removed,” DOH said.

In general, DOH said, the public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

While not all coastal areas were affected, the health department added, people were advised to use their eyes and “if the water is brown stay out.”