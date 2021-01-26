Kailua man, 28, dies after falling out of truck bed in Waimanalo

A 28-year-old Kailua man has died after he fell out of a truck bed in Waimanalo, police said.

Police said a red 1993 Ford flatbed truck operated by a 27-year-old man, also of Kailua, was traveling southbound on Mahailua Street near the intersection of Kakaina Street at about 10:55 p.m Saturday when his passenger in the bed of the truck, for unknown reasons, fell out of the truck bed.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said the passenger’s condition worsened and he later died Sunday.

Neither speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the fifth traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to six at the same time last year.