Honolulu officials offer free COVID-19 testing to all Oahu teachers

City officials today announced the expansion of free COVID-19 testing for Oahu teachers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and in Waikiki.

The free testing is available due to an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation Hawaii Consortium.

“Throughout this pandemic, our teachers have had to adapt to leading hours upon hours of video lessons for remote learners, doing all they can to make sure our students are not missing out,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “And now, with many returning to the classroom, the need to keep our teachers safe is more important than ever. Until enough of our community members are vaccinated, expanding COVID-19 testing opportunities to our educators is paramount for a safer and healthier Oahu.”

Teachers will be offered the “PCR mid-turbinate test,” which consists of a self-administered swabbing of each nostril for about 15 seconds.

Officials said the tests will be processed, and results provided to participants, within six hours.

The tests will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31) at the Honolulu airport, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the upper lobby of the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel, 444 Nahua Street.

“The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii is pleased to be able to provide widespread and regular COVID testing so educators and students can maintain in-person learning,” said Glen Hayashida, President and CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii in a statement. “Even after vaccines become more widely available, regular testing will be needed to avoid outbreaks and continue protecting our children.”

The testing is open to all Oahu educators, who will be required to bring valid ID as proof.

To register teachers can go to kidneyhi.org. Call (833) 560-0997 or email CovidResponse@kidneyhi.org for more information.