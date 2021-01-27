Motorcyclist killed in Waialua identified as Navy man, 26

A 26-year-old man who died after he lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a sedan in Waialua Friday has been identified as Brandon Duwayne Falsetti, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office and the U.S. Navy.

Falsetti was stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam where he served as a cryptologic technician 3rd class with the 26th Cyber Protection Team.

The medical examiner’s office said he died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of his death was classified as an accident.

Police said a motorcycle operated by Falsetti was traveling northbound on Kaukonahua Road at about 6:35 p.m. when he lost control along the “S” turn, north of Wilikina Drive. Falsetti hit the roadway and was struck by an oncoming Ford sedan.

Police said the Ford driver, 22, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Falsetti was wearing a helmet at the time.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.