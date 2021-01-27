How and when to get vaccinated in Hawaii

There is urgency to get Hawaii COVID-vaccinated, but the rollout has stirred many questions. The optimal link to access vaccination info and sign up (currently by appointment only for health-care, frontline and essential workers, those in long-term care facilites and seniors age 75 and up): hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine.
Other sign-up portals include Hawaii Pacific Health (hawaiipacifichealth.org/hph-covid-19-updates/) and Queen’s Health Systems (covid.queens.org/vaccine/).
Also, the state Health Department has a weekly online newsletter of COVID updates: 808ne.ws/2Kfzl3n.
