Former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp goes from free agent to a second Super Bowl opportunity
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree