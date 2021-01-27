Former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp goes from free agent to a second Super Bowl opportunity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The new year began with the birth of Marcus Kemp’s second son.

This past Sunday, Kemp secured the on-side kick to clinch the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

And now, as part of the birth-to-berth journey, Kemp is heading to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

“I’m lovin’ my life right now,” said Kemp, a former University of Hawaii wide receiver, in a telephone interview.

Unlike last year’s title game, when he was on the sideline while recovering from ACL, MCL and meniscus tears in his left knee, Kemp is expected to be a participant. The active rosters will be announced this week, but Kemp appears to have earned a spot after logging 21 plays — four as a wideout, 17 on special teams — against the Bills.

“It’s an amazing feeling (to go to the Super Bowl), especially after having to sit one out last year and feeling I was missing out on something,” Kemp said. “To actually have the opportunity to participate in one, and provide some help on the way there, it feels great.”

Kemp, who initially joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017, re-signed this past summer after his left knee was declared fully healed. And then things got complicated.

“I’ve really been a chess piece for most of the season,” said Kemp, who bounced among the active, elevated and practice-squad rosters.

He was on the Chiefs’ active roster for the first five weeks, but then moved around, depending if injury spots needed to be filled. Kemp exhausted his three elevations, a maneuver that allows a player to move between the roster and practice squad without being exposed to waivers.

Kemp played against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Because of roster circumstances, the Chiefs cut Kemp after that game. The Dolphins claimed Kemp for the final stretch. In Miami, Kemp interacted with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a Saint Louis School graduate. They spoke mostly about Hawaii. “I got to know him just a touch,” Kemp said.

After the Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs, Kemp became a free agent. He reached agreement to rejoin the Chiefs’ practice squad with the understanding he would get a shot on the active roster. A spot became available this past Saturday.

“I was with the team a couple weeks hoping to play eventually,” Kemp recalled. “That came to fruition.”

On Sunday, the Bills ignited a desperate comeback attempt. After closing to 38-21 with 4:11 to play, the Bills attempted an onside kick. Kansas City’s Armani Watts soared for the ball, but lost control as he fell in a heap. The Bills recovered, leading to a field goal.

With Watts still ailing, Kemp was summoned to the “hands” team as the Bills lined up for another onside attempt with 3:13 to go.

“They called my number for that specific play,” Kemp said. “It seemed like they would try it again.”

This time, Kemp secured the football.

“I was kind of in the hot seat,” Kemp said. “At that point, it’s just about instincts — and I’m blessed my instincts kicked in correctly.”

Kemp declined to keep the ball as a memento. “There were more important people on the field than me,” Kemp said.

After the game, Kemp met with his other team. “I came home, and kissed and hugged my kids and my wife,” he said. “My parents happened to be in town, so I got to give everyone a big hug. And give a sigh of relief. And get excited for the next game, which is the Super Bowl. “