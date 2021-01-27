comscore Former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp goes from free agent to a second Super Bowl opportunity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp goes from free agent to a second Super Bowl opportunity

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Unlike last year’s title game, when he was on the sideline while recovering from ACL, MCL and meniscus tears in his left knee, Kemp is expected to be a participant. Read more

