High surf, wind advisories in place for Hawaiian islands today

The National Weather service has extended the high surf advisory for east shores of all isles through 6 a.m. Friday as strong winds continue to boost waves to 7 to 10 feet.

A wind advisory, meanwhile, is in place for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island due to east-to-northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, and gusts of up to 50 mph, through 6 p.m. today.

The central valley, windward and west sides of Maui — along with Haleakala, Molokai, and Lanai, as well as Hilo, Volcano and Waikoloa — are included in the wind advisory.

Today’s forecast includes partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and highs from 76 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 66 to 71 degrees.

It may feel colder due to breezy trades of 15 to 30 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph today.

Breezy trades are expected to remain in place through Saturday due to a high-pressure system north of the state.

Weather officials have also issued a gale warning for Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels due to the strong winds, effective until 6 p.m. today.

Surf along east shores is expected to continue through Friday morning, then ease Friday afternoon.

Surf for north and west facing shores are also expected to get a bump up due to a small, northwest swell — from 2 to 4 feet on north shores today to 8 to 12 feet Friday afternoon, and from 1 to 3 feet this morning to 5 to 7 feet Friday afternoon.

Surf on south shores remains stable at 1 to 3 feet today and Friday.

A small craft advisory for all waters, from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island, remains in place until 6 a.m. Friday.