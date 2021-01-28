Man, 34, charged in Waianae arson cases

Prosecutors charged a 34-year-old man accused in connection with two arson cases in Waianae Sunday.

Travis Kepoo was charged Wednesday with second-degree arson and fourth-degree attempted arson. His aggregate bail is set at $50,000.

Police said a 56-year-old man reported a male suspect threw a Molotov cocktail at a bedroom window on McArthur Street sometime between 2:45 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. Sunday.

Approximately two hours later, a suspect entered a 55-year-old woman’s residence on Moelima Street and allegedly set fire to a sink cabinet. The blaze was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

Police arrested the suspect, later identified as Kepoo, in Waianae Monday in connection with the two arson cases.

He has a criminal record of two felony convictions for unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. Kepoo also has two misdemeanor convictions for theft and resisting arrest.