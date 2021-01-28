Mysterious submerged object at Waimea Bay is identified

Waimea Bay beach was reopened Thursday morning after it closed Wednesday afternoon, when a diver discovered a mysterious, submerged metal object in waters near the offshore jump rock, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said in a press release.
The diver alerted City and County lifeguards about the object, and due to concerns it might be unexploded military ordnance, “access to Waimea Bay Beach Park was restricted out of an abundance of caution for public safety” while the object was examined, DPR said.
After inspection, the object was determined not to be ordnance, but possibly a compressed gas cylinder “such as a carbon dioxide canister,” the agency said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.