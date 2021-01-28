Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii beach volleyball team is fifth in AVCA preseason poll By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:22 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was voted fifth in the AVCA collegiate preseason poll released Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was voted fifth in the AVCA collegiate preseason poll released Wednesday. UH has been ranked fifth in each of the last four preseason pools. The BeachBows were 7-2 and ranked fourth nationally when the season was canceled last March. LSU, which was 11-0 in the abbreviated 2020 season, tops the 2021 preseason poll. The Tigers received nine of 12 first-place votes. UCLA received two first-place votes and is ranked second followed by Florida State. The remaining first-place vote went to No. 4 USC. UH is followed by fellow Big West member Cal Poly at No. 6 with Long Beach State at No. 16. UH’s spring schedule has yet to be released. The BeachBows enter the season led by Angelica Ljungqvist in her first year as head coach in Manoa, taking over for Jeff Hall. Rank School (First place votes) 2020 Record 2020 Final Rank 1 LSU (12) 11-0 1 2 UCLA (2) 11-2 2 3 Florida State 12-1 3 4 Southern California (2) 5-4 6 5 Hawaii 7-2 4 6 Cal Poly 7-2 5 7 Grand Canyon 10-2 7 8 Loyola Marymount 6-3 8 9 California 9-1 9 10 Pepperdine 2-3 10 11 Stetson 8-6 11 12 Florida Atlantic 11-1 12 13 Florida International 7-1 13 14 South Carolina 5-7 14 15 TCU 9-3 15 16 Long Beach State 4-4 16 17 Arizona 7-0 17 18 Georgia State 8-3 18 19 Stanford 6-7 19 20 Arizona State 4-6 20 Others receiving votes: Tulane, Coastal Carolina, North Florida Previous Story Scoreboard Next Story Scoreboard