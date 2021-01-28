Hawaii beach volleyball team is fifth in AVCA preseason poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was voted fifth in the AVCA collegiate preseason poll released Wednesday.

UH has been ranked fifth in each of the last four preseason pools. The BeachBows were 7-2 and ranked fourth nationally when the season was canceled last March.

LSU, which was 11-0 in the abbreviated 2020 season, tops the 2021 preseason poll. The Tigers received nine of 12 first-place votes. UCLA received two first-place votes and is ranked second followed by Florida State. The remaining first-place vote went to No. 4 USC.

UH is followed by fellow Big West member Cal Poly at No. 6 with Long Beach State at No. 16.

UH’s spring schedule has yet to be released. The BeachBows enter the season led by Angelica Ljungqvist in her first year as head coach in Manoa, taking over for Jeff Hall.

Rank School (First place votes) 2020 Record 2020 Final Rank 1 LSU (12) 11-0 1 2 UCLA (2) 11-2 2 3 Florida State 12-1 3 4 Southern California (2) 5-4 6 5 Hawaii 7-2 4 6 Cal Poly 7-2 5 7 Grand Canyon 10-2 7 8 Loyola Marymount 6-3 8 9 California 9-1 9 10 Pepperdine 2-3 10 11 Stetson 8-6 11 12 Florida Atlantic 11-1 12 13 Florida International 7-1 13 14 South Carolina 5-7 14 15 TCU 9-3 15 16 Long Beach State 4-4 16 17 Arizona 7-0 17 18 Georgia State 8-3 18 19 Stanford 6-7 19 20 Arizona State 4-6 20

Others receiving votes: Tulane, Coastal Carolina, North Florida