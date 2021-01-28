Planning ahead pays off for UC Irvine men’s basketball team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In college basketball’s one-and-done times, UC Irvine has managed to employ a lasting strategy.

Entering Friday’s Big West game against Hawaii, the Anteaters have built a program that has experienced few losses to early exits or the transfer portal. A key reason has been the Anteaters’ use of the redshirt system. Four players who redshirted last year have been contributors this season. The Anteaters’ top players — forward Collin Welp and center Brad Greene — redshirted earlier in their careers.

“We definitely have a redshirt program that we’ve developed and refined (over) time,” said Russell Turner, who is in his 11th season as UCI’s head coach. “We recruit toward development. We get guys to buy into: If they really improve, that there’s a lot that could be possible for them individually and also for us as a team.”

Welp, a fourth-year junior, redshirted as a freshman to acclimate to college ball. Welp, who was named to the 2019-20 All-Big West first team, leads the Anteaters in scoring (12.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.6).

Greene, a 6-11 senior, weighed 350 pounds at the end of his freshman season. He redshirted as a junior to focus on fitness and nutrition. At the start of the 2019-20 season, Greene was down to about 265 pounds while his production rose. He averaged 9.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season. Against UH a year ago, Greene grabbed 21 rebounds.

Prior to to the start of the 2019-20 season, it was decided that forward JC Butler, the son of former NBA player Caron Butler, would redshirt as a sophomore.

“We had a kid in John Edgar, who was a senior last year,” Turner said. “And we thought as long as John stays healthy that JC might not get as much benefit from playing last year as he would from redshirting and being able to use another year at the end of his career. … JC made the sacrifice last year, which I think benefited him, and essentially benefited our program the same way that Collin Welp and Brad Greene have benefited tremendously from the redshirt. That’s been our strategy with our recruiting. The right guys will buy into it. JC had a really good weekend last weekend, and I think his future is really bright.”

Turner said players remain active while redshirting. “We invest a lot in the weight room,” Turner said. “We invest a lot in nutrition so guys’ bodies change.”

The Anteaters do not have to make any redshirt decisions this season. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA is allowing players to repeat this year, meaning they all will retain the same class standing for the 2021-22 season.

“This year, I’ve got 15 guys on the team,” Turner said, “and this year counts as a redshirt for everybody. That’s really unusual for us because I’m trying to give 15 guys all the chance to play and contribute.”

Every Anteater has scored this season.

After uneven nonconference performances, the Anteaters are atop the Big West at 4-0. Four of their Big West games have been canceled and one has been postponed.

“It’s a year unlike any other,” Turner said. “It’s hard to describe, in quick descriptions, what it’s been like. It’s just been a year that’s always subject to change.”

—

Big West Men’s basketball

At SimpliFi Arena

UC Irvine (8-4, 4-0 BWC) vs. Hawaii (4-4, 2-4)

>> When: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports