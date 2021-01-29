Movie shoot brings nightly highway closures to Hawaii Kai starting Tuesday

State transportation officials are alerting motorists that Kalanianaole Highway between Hanauma Bay Road and the Halona Blowhole Lookout will be closed nightly for a week, starting Tuesday, for a film production.

The closures begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and will end at 6:30 a.m. the following morning from Tuesday through Feb. 9, with a different schedule over the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the closure will only be from midnight to 6:30 a.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 7, there will be no closure. The closure is finished at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 9.

Traffic will be rerouted through Kalama Valley via Lunalilo Home Road, Hawaii Kai Drive and Kealahou Street, which all re-enter Kalanianaole Highway.

Access to Hanauma Bay, the Koko Head Shooting Complex and Sandy Beach Park will still be available.

Electronic message boards will be up to notify motorists of the upcoming closure, and special duty police officers will assist with traffic control on-site.

Officials said the film production has agreed to provide in-kind maintenance work such as landscaping and shoulder clearing throughout the closure area for use of the facility. They did not say which film production was using the roads.