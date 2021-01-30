comscore First Hawaiian Bank begins construction on new Mililani branch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
First Hawaiian Bank begins construction on new Mililani branch

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK First Hawaiian Bank has begun construction on a 4,250-square-foot branch in Mililani Shopping Center scheduled to open this fall.

First Hawaiian Bank said Friday that construction has begun on a new Mililani branch building on the site previously occupied by Jack in the Box in Mililani Shopping Center. Read more

