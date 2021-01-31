comscore Hawaii filmmakers put island lives on screen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Hawaii filmmakers put island lives on screen

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Holden Mandrial-Santos and Austin Tucker star as a father and son in “Moloka’i Bound,” a short film by Alika Maikau.

    Holden Mandrial-Santos and Austin Tucker star as a father and son in “Moloka’i Bound,” a short film by Alika Maikau.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Slam poet Jamaica Osorio is the subject of “This Is the Way We Rise,” a film by Ciara Lacy that was screened this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

    Slam poet Jamaica Osorio is the subject of “This Is the Way We Rise,” a film by Ciara Lacy that was screened this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Steve Iwamoto and Constance Wu star in the film “I Was a Simple Man.”

    Steve Iwamoto and Constance Wu star in the film “I Was a Simple Man.”

Hawaii auteurs are making waves in the movie industry, with Native Hawaiians getting particular attention. Read more

