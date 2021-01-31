Punahou’s Matagi Thompson continues family legacy with University of Hawaii football program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Matagi Thompson had heard the football stories about his father and uncle.

Now Thompson, a senior defensive back at Punahou School, is set to create his own narrative after accepting a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii football team. Thompson will ink a letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s signing period for football prospects.

“Knowing that my uncle was going to go there, and my dad went there, it means so much to me to carry out that legacy and represent my last name and that name (Hawaii) across my jersey,” Thompson said. “I feel so honored that I’ll get to play in front of my parents.”

Thompson’s father, Afatia Thompson, was an all-state running back at Punahou who went on to become a key part of the Rainbow Warriors’ resurgence under June Jones. His uncle, Eli Thompson, was a Saint Louis School linebacker who was set to play for the Warriors. But two months after signing with UH in 1993, Eli died unexpectedly.

“We were very close,” Afatia said of his older brother.

Afatia said he signed with UH, in part, to honor the brothers’ promise to become Warrior teammates. Afatia also gave his eldest son Eli’s full name — Eli Hunter Matagitokelau Thompson.

“I still think about (Eli) daily,” Afatia said. “Every time I look at my son and call him by his name, I’m reminded of my brother.”

Afatia said he is “beyond grateful and blessed” that his son received — and accepted — the scholarship offer from UH head coach Todd Graham.

“For me, personally, it’s special because I played there and (Eli was going to play) there,” Afatia said. “I’ve been able to tell (Matagi) that even though there is that history and legacy there, so to speak, it’s about him making his own path and writing his own chapter in his career. God willing, it goes much farther than mine.”

Matagi Thompson, who is 6 feet 2 and 195 pounds, was a wide receiver as a sophomore in 2018 and a cornerback as a junior. Punahou did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic. At UH, Thompson projects as a safety, with the growth potential to play linebacker.

In accepting the offer, Thompson expressed gratitude to his Christian faith, his parents, Graham and UH coaches Jacob Yoro and Victor Santa Cruz.

“I can go to school and play a sport that I love for free for the next four years,” Thompson said. “I feel that had a huge part of my decision. I would love to play in front of my family, and represent the culture and my state — our state — to the fullest.”

Thompson has another legacy to represent. His grandparents, Jack Thompson and Cha Thompson, founded Tihati Productions, one of the state’s largest providers of Hawaiian and Polynesian entertainment. Afatia Thompson, a recording artist and performer, and his sister now run Tihati Productions. Afatia said his son knows the fireknife expectations.

“You can’t come through our household,” Afatia said, “and not learn how to spin fire.”