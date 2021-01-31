comscore Punahou’s Matagi Thompson continues family legacy with University of Hawaii football program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Punahou’s Matagi Thompson continues family legacy with University of Hawaii football program

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou defensive back Matagi Thompson broke up a pass intended for Saint Louis wide receiver Roman Wilson on Nov. 1, 2019 at Aloha Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou defensive back Matagi Thompson broke up a pass intended for Saint Louis wide receiver Roman Wilson on Nov. 1, 2019 at Aloha Stadium.

Matagi Thompson had heard the football stories about his father and uncle. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up