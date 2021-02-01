Maui Humane Society reopens after week-long COVID-19 closure

The Maui Humane Society reopened for appointments and surgeries today after undergoing staff testing and quarantine following “limited, but direct exposure” to COVID-19.

The nonprofit in Puunene announced the exposure on Jan. 24, and closed the shelter and facilities to public appointments, including adoptions and license renewals, from. Jan. 25 to Sunday.

“All staff who were exposed to COVID have tested negative, even after multiple tests this past week,” MHS said in a Facebook post on Sunday, while thanking its team. “The quarantine period is over and we’re excited to have our team back together! The shelter has been professionally cleaned and additional safety measures are in place for staff. Mahalo for your patience and understanding. Surgery and appointments will resume Monday, Feb 1st.”

MHS said in an earlier online post that there was limited but direct exposure to staff, and that they had been advised to undergo COVID testing while following the Department of Health’s mandate to quarantine.

Today, the MHS wished a happy birthday to Harry Styles, a guinea pig up for adoption on TikTok, and promoted its virtual “Somebody to Love” donation event as well as its upcoming Valentine chocolate fundraiser.