State Health Department says highly transmissible COVID-19 variant could be in Hawaii

Hawaii health officials are warning that a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom may be circulating in the islands.

The Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division has identified nine samples of the Denmark L452R variant and four specimens that “exhibit a molecular clue associated with the UK B1.1.7 (strain).”

DOH scientists are expected to complete whole genome sequencing this week on the samples to determine whether they are the UK variant. The super-spreading strain has not previously been detected in Hawaii.

The DOH said last week that it had discovered the Denmark strain, now in more than a dozen U.S. states, although that variant has not yet shown to spread more quickly or pose greater risk than other mutations.

One sample each from Maui and Kauai and seven from Oahu had the Denmark variant. Four people infected by the variant had a history of travel to or from California and Utah, including two returning residents. The DOH is investigating one Maui case and four Oahu cases with no history of travel.

“DOH encourages everyone to continue practicing community mitigation measures. Mask wearing, physical distancing and avoiding large crowds help slow the spread of COVID-19 variants. It is also important to get a COVID-19 vaccine when eligible under the state’s vaccination program.”

The State Laboratories Division began in June looking for possible COVID-19 mutations rapidly spreading across the globe as health officials race to vaccinate the population. The lab currently examines 75 specimens a week and found that 3.4% of 264 specimens were the Denmark variant, three samples of which were collected in late December “indicating the variant has been present in the state for at least five to six weeks.”