House Speaker Scott Saiki wants new management of Mauna Kea

House Speaker Scott Saiki today called on the University of Hawaii to stop pursuing an extension on its management lease for Mauna Kea.

Saiki said the House plans to introduce a resolution calling for a new management structure for Mauna Kea, the site of mass protests and arrests in 2019 over plans to build the Thirty Meter Telescope atop the summit of Hawaii island’s Mauna Kea.

He said UH’s management of Mauna Kea has not been transparent and said UH should “cease its work” in pursuing an extension on its management lease for Mauna Kea.