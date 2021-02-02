Officials investigating shark attack of kayak off Maui

Warning signs have been posted after a shark reportedly took a chomp out of a two-man kayak off of Maui this afternoon, sinking it and evicting its occupants, according to state officials.

No injuries were reported.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is investigating the unusual shark encounter which happened just before 2 p.m. today.

Officials said a father and son reported to Maui dispatch that a 10-foot tiger shark attacked their kayak as they were paddling in the “thousand peaks” area, also known as Ukumehame.

Both father and son fell overboard when the kayak sank, but were able to safely swim to shore.

DLNR’s Divisions of Aquatic Resources and Conservation and Resources Enforcement are attempting to gather more information about the incident, and following shark warning protocols.

Shark warning signs have been posted a mile out on each side of the incident site, officials said. Beaches from the Pali Lookout to Lone Pines in Olowalu will also be closed until noon on Wednesday.