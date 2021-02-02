Passenger, 70, dies following guardrail crash on Moanalua Freeway

Honolulu police say a 70-year-old female passenger in a car that collided into a guardrail on Moanalua Freeway last week has died.

Police said that at about 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 25, an 80-year-old woman driving a 2016 Honda sedan swerved for unknown reasons and collided into the guardrail separating Moanalua Freeway from the Middle Street offramp in Kalihi.

The driver was not injured, and her 70-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital in good/fair condition.

On Monday, police learned that the passenger’s condition had worsened and that she succumbed to her injuries.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision at this time. The roads were wet from prior rain.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said this is Oahu’s sixth traffic-related fatality so far this year.