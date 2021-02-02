Easy-Kine Cooking: Bok choy shines in simple salad

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Martha Miyahira tries to serve healthy meals for her husband, Wally, and their children or grandchildren whenever they have dinner together.

She was inspired by a salad recipe from the Mayo Clinic, and often prepares a version of it using whatever vegetables she has on hand. One surprising ingredient in the Mayo recipe was raw bok choy, which provides an intriguing texture and flavor.

This member of the cabbage family is commonly on the table in Asian homes, but is usually cooked. In Miyahira’s salad, the raw white stems and green leaves add a sweet crunch.

Begin by washing the vegetables thoroughly. Dry them. The many vegetables are then cut either in matchstick shapes, called julienne, or thinly sliced, called chiffonade. The bright, contrasting colors and different shapes make you forget you are eating a low-fat and low-salt dish.

The dressing is simply sesame oil and low-salt soy sauce. If sesame oil is too strong a flavor for your family, use a neutral oil such as canola, grapeseed or avocado.

Miyahira adds minced garlic and cilantro for a boost of flavor. You won’t miss salt.

Substitute whatever you have in your kitchen. Some ideas: Lettuce, radicchio, sweet basil, Thai basil, fresh mushrooms, celery, fennel, zucchini, daikon, snow peas, broccoli and red, yellow or orange bell peppers. Just keep in mind that a range of colors makes this an interesting salad.

Eat the rainbow for a healthy meal in 2021!

RAW BOK CHOW SALAD

1-1/2 cups julienne-cut bok choy (substitute won bok or baby bok choy)

1-1/2 cups julienne-cut carrot

1-1/2 cups thinly cut sliced spinach

1 cup thinly sliced red cabbage (substitute green cabbage)

1/2 cup thinly sliced white or red onion, or green onions

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons sesame oil, substitute vegetable oil

2 teaspoons low-salt soy sauce

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro (substitute mint)

1-1/2 tablespoons chopped nuts

Mix all vegetables and garlic in a large salad bowl. Toss with oil and soy sauce. Garnish with cilantro and nuts. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 90 calories, 4.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 3 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.