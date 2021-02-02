Scones for a cause
By Betty Shimabukuro
-
Today
- Updated 6:50 p.m.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Lanakila Kitchen makes scones and cookies for sale at Don Quijote and other stores while providing job training for the disabled.
