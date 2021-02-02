Scones for a cause

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Lanakila Kitchen makes scones and cookies for sale at Don Quijote and other stores while providing job training for the disabled. Read more

The most popular items that come out of Lanakila Kitchen are the blueberry scones, which sell at the rate of about 1,000 per week. They have a lemon glaze, which requires 40 pounds of lemons weekly, just for the zest.

The juice from all those lemons is destined for other things.

“The rest of the lemon, we freeze it and try to use it,” said Reid Yasunaga, director of food service. It may become lemon chicken, lemon butterfish or something else to make a meal for the needy.

And that’s our story in a nutshell: Lanakila Kitchen is an up-and-comer in the local scone-baking industry, yet remains the stalwart supplier of Meals on Wheels and committed to its mission of providing job training and employment for individuals with disabilities.

Lanakila’s foray into commercial baking began several years ago when the kitchen started supplying Times Supermarket. Sales got up to about 400 scones per week.

Then in November of 2018, Lana­kila got into Don Quijote stores, a deal Yasunaga initiated through an advanced corporate communication channel — the “contact us” page on the chain’s website.

Sales have been solid ever since, despite the pandemic. Yasunaga said about 2,000 scones in several flavors go to Don Quijote weekly, along with pumpkin crunch, lilikoi-cream cheese bars and cookies.

Bonus: The Lana­kila products are often displayed near the front, which has helped with branding and drawn new accounts: Aloha Island Marts, for example, take about 400 scones weekly, dividing them among many of their gas station stores. The Arizona Memorial was selling about 300 scones each week, before COVID-19.

“Don Quijote helped us, really opened the door,” Yasunaga said.

Besides blueberry, Lanakila scones come in flavors such as cranberry-orange, banana- walnut, lilikoi-peach, azuki (made for Marukai Wholesale Mart) and a gluten-free blueberry made with rice flour. The newest is kalo, made with local taro.

On the scone spectrum — cakelike on one end and denser, more biscuitlike on the other — these scones lean toward the former, soft, moist and tall, not flat. Yasunaga said hand-mixing is crucial. “We can’t use a machine because it flattens the scones.”

At Don Quijote the scones sell by the pair for just $3.79, a tough price to beat.

Revenue of about $350,000 annually goes back into the program, basically covering costs, Yasunaga said, including salaries for 29 kitchen staffers, 14 of them “EDD,” Employed with Diagnosed Disability. Receiving full benefits and pay, they work in Lana­kila’s commercial kitchen, preparing baked goods and 8,100 food trays per week for Meals on Wheels.

The kitchen also takes on catering jobs, and at Thanksgiving made 95 dinners to go — a massive 25-pound turkey and fixings for $120 (most turkey dinners come with birds half that size). “These buggas were huge,” Yasunaga said. Another 50 orders were filled for half birds. All the turkeys sold out in six days, with some dinners purchased by Lanakila board members to donate to needy families.

Throughout the rough months of 2020, no one had to be furloughed or laid off, Yasunaga said. “That’s what I’m most proud of, in all of this. It allows us to fulfill our mission.”

LANAKILA TO GO

Lanakila Kitchen also sells breakfast and lunches through a takeout line attached to the kitchen. Plates generally go for $6 to $9. Examples: kalbi and meat jun, availa ble today, garlic chicken on Thursday, and braised beef on Friday. The dishes allow the cooks to work outside the nutritional strictures of Meals on Wheels. On occasional Fridays they’ll even do a $12 prime-rib plate. Surplus baked goods are also sold there at a discount.

The operation is open weekdays, 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch, at 1809 Bachelot St. in Liliha. Email LanakilaKitchen@ lanakilapacific.org to receive a daily update on the menu. Call Call 533-3054.

EVERYTHING GREAT

My discovery of Lanakila Kitchen baked goods began with the Everything Cookie, a thin, crisp disc of deliciousness that is going to foil my diet ambitions in 2021.

The cookie is Lanakila’s newest item, in stores about six months. It originated on the catering menu; the recipe was a collaboration of several minds in the kitchen, said Reid Yasunaga, director of food service.

He won’t spell out exactly what “everything” means, but an examination of the cookie (and I’ve had many) reveals oatmeal, chocolate chips, coconut flakes and nuts (probably walnut).

Lead baker Wilma Carter allows that it has brown and white sugar; Yasunaga allows that there’s lots of butter.

Find the cookies at Don Quijote, Marukai and some Aloha Island Marts. At Don Quijote, a package of 10 cookies sells for $5.39.

COCONUT MILK THE BASE OF WINNING FROZEN TREAT

Ice cream is always a good idea. It’s magical, each mouthful conjuring up childhood memories, like angling to be first out the door, prompted by the melody of an approaching ice cream truck. It’s celebration and reward: birthday parties and family outings to the neighborhood creamery for good grades.

Now, as adults in the middle of a pandemic, we’re masking up. We’re social distancing. We deserve to treat ourselves.

Niu Soft Serve answers the call, “especially for those who love ice cream but not the dairy,” says ‘Aiku‘e Napoleon-Ahn, who with brother Kekahu Napoleon-Ahn have their mom to thank for the enterprise. “She couldn’t have dairy, so we came up with this and then it just took off from there.”

Niu’s soft serve is made in Hawaii with coconut milk and contains no animal byproducts, so it’s great for vegans as well, adds ‘Aiku‘e. New rotating flavors — like Pineapple Li-Hing — drop Mondays. Staples include signature Ube with Cookies & Cream and Niu (coconut). Boba Milk Tea (“with choke boba”) tops my list, with plain ube a close second. Most are $9 a pint, now on special for $7.50.

The texture is silky, with a consistency between that of standard ice cream and a sherbet cloaked with richness. I don’t miss the milk.

Order at NiuSoftServe.com or pick up at the warehouse, 743 Waiakamilo Road, Bay A-1. Delivery is free with a 3-pint order, a perfect perk on these work-from-home days.

“We started (delivery) after COVID to keep it going and to help out the community,” said ‘Aiku‘e. “We’re not really set up for it, not like the Manapua Man (the local version of ice cream trucks back in the day)” — but delivery is going so well they may continue it when things return to normal.

Or, find Niu at FarmLovers markets at Ward Village and Pearlridge Center, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays; or Kailua at Pali Lanes, same time Sundays. Call 436-3739.

—Ruby Mata-Viti, Star-Advertiser

FEAR NOT THE GHOST PEPPER WHEN HANDLED RIGHT

This Christmas was instructive as well as delicious. I learned I love ghost pepper seasonings, thanks to two kind friends who indulged my love of spicy heat. One, a mad scientist, created a homemade ghost pepper finishing salt — yum.

The gift from another friend is available to all: Hamajang Smoky Ghost Pepper Sauce, made by the Maui company Adoboloco. This sauce was notable enough to be featured on the fifth season of the YouTube series “Hot Ones.”

The label says “VERY HOT,” and it indeed packs a decent punch of heat. But what I like is that used judiciously, the heat doesn’t take over the whole mouth — where’s the enjoyment in that? Instead, it builds slowly, then has a long finish at the back of the tongue, extending the experience. It’s also nicely balanced; a mix of cider vinegar, garlic and sea salt means the tanginess carries nicely but does not overwhelm.

Because of this, it works great on whatever I put it on: eggs, fried rice, stir-fry, mandoo, stew, soup, pad thai, coleslaw, tossed salad, wimpy chili. The other day, I jazzed up my sandwich meal by mixing the hot sauce with ketchup and dipping my chips in it. That was addictive.

Find 5-ounce bottles at Down to Earth, Foodland and Safeway stores, but call ahead to be sure it’s in stock. Prices run about $8 to $10. Order online at adoboloco.com/shop.

– Joleen Oshiro, Star-Advertiser

LAMB THAT STICKS TO YOUR SOUL

The words read “toothpick lamb.” It was a text message and, I thought, an auto-correct accident.

I’d asked a friend if he’d recently eaten anything exciting and new that I might like. Had he meant tempura lamb? Probably not. Turmeric lamb? Maybe.

“No, toothpick lamb,” Arun Savara says later, to my ears, not my eyes.

I’d never heard of toothpick-anything, much less toothpick-something-ono. What are we talking about here, mini kabobs?

“Not quite,” he says. “But it is lamb on a toothpick.”

It’s from a place called Chengdu Taste, Arun adds. I was as unfamiliar with the home of toothpick lamb as with the dish itself, maybe because it’s kind of hidden in plain sight on Sheridan Street, in that interesting building with the funky parking lift that takes your car to the second floor.

Chengdu Taste and its five-alarm Sichuan food is upstairs. You can see the sign from the street, but only if you’re really looking for it.

I like lamb, and I like spicy. So I decide I’ll bite.

But biting isn’t necessary. The half-inch morsels of meat are so small you just slide them off the toothpick with your teeth and chew.

And then you fall in love.

The lamb’s distinct flavor holds up to what looks like an overwhelming amount of chile pepper and cilantro. Don’t be fooled by the massive number of red peppers, however. The primary taste booster is cumin.

People who enjoy lamb know it goes best with cumin, a combination that goes back to the very old days of Mongols and Silk Road merchants. Toothpick lamb is a lot younger, though. Tony Xu opened the first Chengdu Taste in Los Angeles in 2014 and is the inventor of the dish, says Johnnie You, manager at the Kakaako location.

Chengdu Taste’s popularity in Southern California exploded so quickly that there are now six locations, the newest opening in Seattle last year. Making all kinds of best-restaurant lists and a shiny review in the 2019 Michelin Guide certainly didn’t hurt.

When you’re done with the dish, you’ll be left with nearly as many dried chile husks as empty toothpicks. One of the latter might come in handy immediately. As for the chiles, I take Arun’s suggestion and repurpose them in future meals.

Regardless of those side benefits, it’s a superb, addictive pupu. “Perfect for the drinking,” You says. “It will hurt your tongue, but it is good.”

Not good, great. And — even though I’m not sure if the danger he refers to is from the spices or the toothpick — worth the risk of injury.

The serving is very large, around 35 nuggets of nirvana for $18.99. And the toothpicks make sharing easy, I guess. But sorry; if you’re with me you get one piece, then you gotta order your own.

Chengdu Taste is open for dining in and takeout daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 808 Sheridan St., second floor. Call 589-1818 or go to chengdutastetogo.com.

— Dave Reardon, Star-Advertiser