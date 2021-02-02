Hawaii Beat: Chaminade’s Kevin Kremer, UH-Hilo’s Jenna Waki earn PacWest honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade’s Kevin Kremer earned the Pacific West Conference Hawaii pod men’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

The sophomore guard from Chico, Calif., posted two double-doubles in the Silverswords’ season-opening split against Hawaii Hilo over the weekend.

Kremer tied career-highs with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the game one win over the Vulcans. He then set a career-best with 12 rebounds to go along with 13 points in game two. For Kremer, it’s his third weekly career honor but first for a player of the week.

The Silverswords are next in action on Feb. 9 when they face Hawaii Pacific. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis gym.

Jenna Waki from Hawaii Hilo received the PacWest Hawaii pod women’s basketball player of the week after two standout performances from the weekend against Chaminade.

Waki, a sophomore guard from Sacramento, Calif., scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds in the game one win. Waki record a career-high 13 points and hauled in eight rebounds in the rematch on Sunday.

UH Hilo takes on nationally ranked Hawaii Pacific twice this weekend, beginning Saturday at noon at Saint Francis gym.