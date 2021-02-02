comscore Hawaii Beat: Chaminade’s Kevin Kremer, UH-Hilo’s Jenna Waki earn PacWest honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Beat: Chaminade’s Kevin Kremer, UH-Hilo’s Jenna Waki earn PacWest honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:25 p.m.

Chaminade’s Kevin Kremer earned the Pacific West Conference Hawaii pod men’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Saint Louis alumnus Jordan Yamamoto traded from Marlins to Mets

Scroll Up