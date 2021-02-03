Honolulu media organizations offering summer internships

The Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter is looking for candidates for the 2021 paid Summer Internship Program.

Selected applicants will be placed in a print, online or broadcast media organization in Honolulu, where they will work full-time for 10 weeks during the summer. The intern’s gross salary will be $4,040, or $10.10 an hour.

Most major news organizations, including the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, participate in the summer program.

The internship is available to Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii, students enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii, college or university students who attended school in Hawaii or currently live in Hawaii or recent graduates. Former students who graduated no earlier than May 2020 can also apply.

Prospective interns can visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an application form. Applicants must also send a cover letter, a list of relevant coursework or news media experience with samples and three references. Materials can be sent to spjinterns@gmail.com.

Deadline is April 1.

For more information, send email to spjinterns@gmail.com or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038.