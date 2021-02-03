Column: Collaboration protects Wawamalu Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The degradation of pristine beach by deep tire ruts. The destruction of a natural habitat for endangered native monk seals and bees. The potential threat to keiki and kupuna who regularly visit the beach and tide pools. The crushing of sand dunes, which are known burials for ‘iwi, the sacred remains of Hawaiian ancestors.

These are just some of the reasons that our organizations came together in support of a plan to install a rock garden to help prevent illegal off-roading and to restore and preserve Wawamalu Beach, a wild and natural shoreline immediately east of Sandy Beach, amid the Maunalua-Makapu‘u State Scenic Byway.

The Kaiwi Coast holds special meaning for many residents. For Native Hawaiians, the connection to Kaiwi Coast is genealogical. It is the first place on Oahu where the volcano goddess, Pele, struck her legendary digging stick looking for a fiery home, and a place steeped in ancient stories and once dotted with fishing villages.

Over the years, developers have proposed building resorts, luxury residential subdivisions, vacation cabin rentals and a private club on the land. This epic contiguous stretch of natural beauty earned a state designation as the Maunalua-Makapu‘u Scenic Byway.

The seven miles of scenic coastline along Oahu’s south shore between Kawaihoa (Portlock) all the way to Makapu‘u is one of the defining landscapes of Hawaii. In March 2017, the last of the lands threatened with development (182 acres) were finally protected, thanks to Ka Iwi Coalition, led by Livable Hawaii Kai Hui (mentored by Save Sandy Beach organizers) and the Trust for Public Land.

It has taken more than 45 years of grassroots engagement to protect Kaiwi, mauka to makai. We must prioritize the protection of the cultural and natural resources while balancing recreational uses by residents and visitors. Now it will take all of us working together to keep it healthy for generations to come.

On the specific issue of vehicular damage to this shoreline, community members developed a vision over many years of a rock garden and designated parking for beach users, and then brought it to the Hawaii Kai Neighborhood Board in mid-2019. In October 2019, the board passed a resolution requesting Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation protect the natural features of Wawamalu Beach. The resolution asked that barriers be placed to establish public access zones at the beach’s east and west ends and for appropriation to support these efforts.

Councilmember (now Council Chairman) Tommy Waters, in conjunction with the City Council, allocated funds in the budget for the project. Luckily, a broad volunteer effort, including our organizations and many other dedicated community members, meant those funds did not need to be spent on the project after all. In further discussions with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and city departments, this coalition was able to secure boulders stored on nearby state land and a permit from the city Department of Planning and Permitting.

The recent news release by the city Parks Department reflects a multiyear, coordinated effort that originated from the community with the support of Waters and various city and state departments. Boulder barriers, combined with a future guardrail by the state Department of Transportation, are a cost-effective, community-driven initiative to address a long-standing problem at Wawamalu Beach. Support from the state for accompanying guardrails is being sought.

As a coalition, we have endeavored to embody the principle of pupukahi holomua — to “unite in order to progress” — looking for innovative solutions to the situation at Wawamalu Beach. We will continue to work together to seek community input and understanding and to work on the long-term goal of revitalization of this badly devastated natural habitat, so that future generations may enjoy this precious resource for its wonderful, natural and recreation attributes.

Elizabeth Reilly chairs the Livable Hawaii Kai Hui; Ray Aivazian chairs the Surfrider Foundation Oʻahu Chapter; Hunter Heaivilin chairs the Sierra Club Oʻahu Group.