Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The bottom of the water pond has not looked good for years, with all the repairs of the leaks and the aging pipes. Not a pretty picture. Read more

Let’s fill the pond around the Capitol permanently with beautiful sands from all of our islands. Sunset Beach sand is gorgeous with all the tiny shells. Beaches on Hawaii island have gorgeous colors and shells.

The Capitol pond of sand could be so beautiful. Some small lava rocks of many colors would even add to the beauty. Local artists could carve small wooden sign markers designating various beaches from across the whole state.

A five-foot Plexiglass fence could circle the pond of sand to keep it safe and clean. We don’t need to spend money fixing it and fixing it over and over. Pool maintenance is also a constant expense that we don’t need.

The bottom of the water pond has not looked good for years, with all the repairs of the leaks and the aging pipes. Not a pretty picture.

I vote for a sand pond for so many good reasons. Could we put it to a call-in or internet vote?

Mele Welte

Hawaii Kai

Focus on big problems, not the smaller stuff

With tourism in the tank, unemployment at a modern high point and budget shortfalls looming (they always loom, don’t they?), now we have the truly dire situation of a projected expenditure of $53,000 to celebrate the 175th anniversary of one of the world’s truly gracious and beautiful buildings: Washington Place, the former home of the queen and later many governors (“Celebration cost for home of Queen Lili‘uokalani and Hawaii governors raises eyebrows,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25).

In the classic Parkinson’s Law, there is a model for this kind of situation: the budget meeting where there is little or no debate on spending millions for an atomic reactor because the committee members don’t understand atomic energy. So, frustrated at feeling impotent, they expend effort and time on discussing the projected costs of $2,350 for an employee bicycle shed and $57 for coffee served at meetings.

Priorities, gentlemen and ladies, priorities.

Anthony Oliver

Kailua

Take care of people, not places, during pandemic

Queen Liliuokalani would be the first to say it: Delay the Washington Place celebration until next year and use the money for her people (“Celebration cost for home of Queen Lili‘uokalani and Hawaii governors raises eyebrows,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25).

Also, the state Capitol reflecting pool could be drained temporarily. It’s is not necessary during an epidemic. People are more important.

Another sensible thing would be to vaccinate the teachers next. Then our children could get back to school.

Billie Kekuewa

Kaneohe

To expand technology, Ige should get TMT going

Gov. David Ige wants to promote use of digital technology to improve educational benefits and expand the economy.

OK. But what about another high-tech opportunity — the Thirty Meter Telescope? Ige refused to remove the protesters who illegally blocked the road to the summit of Mauna Kea and prevented the installation of TMT.

This is endangering Hawaii’s position as a world leader in astronomical research. It is turning our back on high tech, which holds great promise for our state. Ige has abdicated his responsibility to enforce the law. The consequences could be dire.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Republicans have long list of achievements

In four years, Republicans passed the National Council for the American Worker; the Pledge to America’s Workers initiative; the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act; and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative.

They increased the death tax exemption for farmers and small businesses, and doubled the child tax credit.

They negotiated the USMCA and U.S.-Korea, Japan and European Union trade agreements and shortened permitting for infrastructure projects to two years.

They passed the Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative; SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act; the Safer Prescribing Plan; and the Right to Try law.

Also, Opportunity Zones in inner cities; the First Step Act to eliminate excessive sentencing of minorities; the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Online Sex Trafficking Act; the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office; Space Force; the VA Missions Act and VA Accountability Act; and peace accords in Afghanistan, Croatia and the Middle East, a new payment schedule for NATO nations, Operation Warp Speed, and increased funding to Black colleges.

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter