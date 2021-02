Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This Christmas was instructive as well as delicious. I learned I love ghost pepper seasonings, thanks to two kind friends who indulged my love of spicy heat. One, a mad scientist, created a homemade ghost pepper finishing salt — yum.

The gift from another friend is available to all: Hamajang Smoky Ghost Pepper Sauce, made by the Maui company Adoboloco. This sauce was notable enough to be featured on the fifth season of the YouTube series “Hot Ones.”

The label says “VERY HOT,” and it indeed packs a decent punch of heat. But what I like is that used judiciously, the heat doesn’t take over the whole mouth — where’s the enjoyment in that? Instead, it builds slowly, then has a long finish at the back of the tongue, extending the experience. It’s also nicely balanced; a mix of cider vinegar, garlic and sea salt means the tanginess carries nicely but does not overwhelm.

Because of this, it works great on whatever I put it on: eggs, fried rice, stir-fry, mandoo, stew, soup, pad thai, coleslaw, tossed salad, wimpy chili. The other day, I jazzed up my sandwich meal by mixing the hot sauce with ketchup and dipping my chips in it. That was addictive.

Find 5-ounce bottles at Down to Earth, Foodland and Safeway stores, but call ahead to be sure it’s in stock. Prices run about $8 to $10. Order online at adoboloco.com/shop.