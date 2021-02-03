Stanford grad adds to Hawaii football prospects

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After exercising its long recruiting reach, the University of Hawaii football is set to introduce its 2021 class.

The NCAA’s second signing phase begins today, with football prospects allowed to put their commitments in writing. The Rainbow Warriors already have received pledges from players from Washington, D.C., Georgia, Texas, Utah, California and Oahu.

The latest commitment is from Caleb Phillips, who will join the Warriors as a graduate transfer from Stanford. Phillips, who is 6 feet 5 and 231 pounds, played linebacker for the Cardinal but projects as a tight end for the Warriors.

“I’m really excited about the team,” Phillips said. “I love how the coaches all have a strong faith, which is really important to me. And being able to experience the culture. And being around some really awesome guys and a whole new experience I’m super excited about. They play really good football. Coach (Todd Graham) and (defensive coordinator Victor) Santa Cruz have been super awesome in this recruiting process. It feels like it’ll be a really good fit for me, and I couldn’t turn it down.”

At the end of this semester, Phillips will earn a degree in science, technology and society with a concentration in life science and health. He said he would like to pursue an MBA, with the long-term goal of working in the sales and marketing of medical devices.

Phillips will have two seasons of UH eligibility.

The Warriors signed eight prospects in December. This period’s focus was slightly tilted to defense. The Warriors are expecting signed commitments from defensive tackle Pita Tonga, defensive end Otay Baker, linebacker-safety Hugh Nelson II, and defensive backs Chima Azunna, Ty Marsh and Matagi Thompson.

In addition to Phillips, the offensive prospects are quarterback Brayden Schager, running back/receiver Dedrick Parson, and offensive lineman Nate Adams.

The Warriors also were able to utilize the transfer portal, adding players from Utah (Tonga), Iowa State (Azunna), Georgia (Nelson) and Howard (Parson), an FCS in Washington D.C.

Three of the recruits have UH ties. Thompson, who is a senior at Punahou School, is the son of former Warrior running back Afatia Thompson. The elder Thompson is a recording artist and co-owner of Tihati Productions, one of the state’s largest companies for Hawaiian and Polynesian entertainment.

Marsh’s coach at Ryan High (Denton, Texas) is Myron Newberry, a former UH cornerback and key member of the Warriors’ unbeaten regular season in 2007.

After consecutive seasons as Georgia’s scout defender of the year, where he faced future NFL receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman in practice, Nelson decided to enter the transfer portal. Kolby Wyatt, a tight end who signed with UH in December, recommended his former Georgia teammate to the Warrior coaches. An offer eventually ensued. “I’m definitely excited to get out there,” Nelson said.

Azunna also is embracing another fresh start. Azunna lived in Nigeria until his family moved to Texas when he was 11. Soon after, he joined classmates in playing football. “I just picked it up, and liked it ever since,” Azunna said.

Azunna played in 33 games in four years at Iowa State, including nine — three as a starter — this past season. He was used at the middle-safety spot known as “Star.”

Azunna already has earned his degree in finance.

Nelson is an avid chess player.

Schager, who has trained under former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, drew national attention when he was 10. Schager had the top bracket for 2013 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. But he incorrectly picked Michigan to beat Louisville in the championship game. Schager finished in the top 1% of 8.15 million entries.

2021 University of Hawaii football recruits

POS. HT. WT. PREVIOUS SCHOOL

Nate Adams OL 6-6 320 Flower Mound (Texas) HS

Chima Azunna S 6-0 199 Iowa State

Otay Baker DE 6-4 250 Tyler (Texas) JC

Ty Marsh S 5-10 175 Ryan HS (Denton, Texas)

Hugh Nelson II OLB 6-2 203 Georgia

Dedrick Parson RB/SB 5-9 205 Howard

Caleb Phillips TE 6-5 231 Stanford

Brayden Schager QB 6-3 205 Highland Park (Texas) HS

Matagi Thompson DB 6-2 195 Punahou School

Pita Tonga DT 6-1 310 Utah