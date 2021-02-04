Honolulu Zoo elephant picks Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Super Bowl

Mari, Honolulu Zoo’s 45-year-old Asian elephant, today picked the Tampa Bay Buccanneers as the predicted winner of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

As zoo visitors watched, Mari chose between two watermelons carved with the two teams logos — and she went for the one with the Bucs logo, demonstrating her support for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady ahead of his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pitted this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.

“An elephant never forgets”, said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “And Mari has not forgotten that Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is the owner of six Super Bowl rings. I can appreciate Mari’s decision to go with the seasoned signal-caller for Sunday’s big game.”

Mari shares her habitat at Honolulu Zoo with Vaigai, a 35-year-old Asian elephant.