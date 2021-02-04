Woman, 35, arrested in two separate Ala Moana area shoplifting cases in one week

Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old woman after she allegedly pepper-sprayed a security employee in a robbery at Target at Ala Moana Center.

Police said the suspect entered the store at about 8:40 p.m. Friday with a personal hand truck and placed a large flat-screen television on it.

As she walked toward the exit door without paying for the TV, the security employee stopped her, at which time the suspect pepper-sprayed him, police said.

The suspect fled the store with the merchandise.

Officers of the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit arrested the suspect Wednesday in the McCully-Moiliili area on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Police also arrested the same suspect and a 29-year-old woman in connection with a robbery attempt at Walmart in Keeaumoku Saturday night.

Police say the women tried to leave the store with flat-screen televisions without paying for them when an employee stopped them.

One of the suspects pepper-sprayed the employee and both suspects left the store without the merchandise, police said.