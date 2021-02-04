Woman, 35, arrested in two separate Ala Moana area shoplifting cases in one week

Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old woman after she allegedly pepper-sprayed a security employee in a robbery at Target at Ala Moana Center.
Police said the suspect entered the store at about 8:40 p.m. Friday with a personal hand truck and placed a large flat-screen television on it.
As she walked toward the exit door without paying for the TV, the security employee stopped her, at which time the suspect pepper-sprayed him, police said.
The suspect fled the store with the merchandise.
Officers of the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit arrested the suspect Wednesday in the McCully-Moiliili area on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Police also arrested the same suspect and a 29-year-old woman in connection with a robbery attempt at Walmart in Keeaumoku Saturday night.
Police say the women tried to leave the store with flat-screen televisions without paying for them when an employee stopped them.
One of the suspects pepper-sprayed the employee and both suspects left the store without the merchandise, police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.