A concept plan for retrofitting Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex for Rainbow Warrior football games is slated to be presented today to the University of Hawaii Board of Regents. Among the $6 million proposal’s elements: expanding seats from 3,585 to about 10,000; electrical and telecommunications upgrades; and relocation of scoreboards and game clocks from Aloha Stadium.

Due to the moratorium on events at the Halawa stadium — along with the slow pace toward construction of a replacement stadium there — it’s likely the UH team will be displaced for at least three seasons. The university should take the ball and run with it — at the UH-Manoa campus.