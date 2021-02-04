Storm batters Hawaiian islands
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN CRUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kalani Street in Kalihi flooded more than usual on Wednesday due to heavy downpours.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A garbage truck splashed through water as it drove along Wednesday on Kalani Street in Kalihi.
-
CINDY ELLEN CRUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vehicles drove through the rain along the H-1 freeway on Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree