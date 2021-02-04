Storm batters Hawaiian islands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Torrential rain and strong winds pounded the islands Wednesday, leaving toppled trees, flooded streets, muddy nearshore waters and power outages affecting thousands across the state.

The good news, according to the National Weather Service, is that the storm is expected to be replaced today by moderate winds and passing light showers.

The front that battered the state Wednesday should be east of the Big Island, with a much cooler air mass in its place, forecasters said, although lingering moisture near the Big Island could produce moderate showers over the windward side of that island today.

You might want to keep an extra blanket handy, as the cold air mass will cause overnight temperatures to dip into the low 60s for many areas in the next few nights, forecasters said, and some areas could experience temperatures in the 50s and approach record lows for this time of year.

On Wednesday, a strong cold front roared over the islands, moving east to west and creating havoc and inconvenience for many.

Honolulu firefighters said they responded to at least 24 weather-related calls, including six arcing wire calls, three downed power lines, two blown roofs and seven downed trees, including a large one that toppled at Kapiolani Park.

Numerous power outages were reported across the islands. On Oahu, neighborhoods that lost power include those on the North Shore, in Waipahu, Waianae, Ahuimanu, Ewa Beach, Kahaluu, Nuuanu and Kaneohe, among others.

Maunalua Elementary on Molokai closed due to severe weather and the loss of power.

At times muddy floodwaters rushed into the ocean, prompting the state Health Department’s clean water branch to issue brown water advisories for the islands of Kauai and Maui; Pokai Bay, Kuhio Beach and Ala Moana Beach on Oahu; and Kawaihae Bay on Hawaii island.

The storm also brought snow to the summits of the state’s tallest peaks — even Maui’s 10,000-foot Haleakala.

Haleakala National Park’s summit district closed — from the summit entrance station on Haleakala Highway to the summit — at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to the wintry conditions. All sunrise reservations scheduled for this morning were canceled, officials said.

The National Weather Service extended its winter weather advisory for Haleakala until 10 a.m. today.

On Hawaii island, another 2 to 4 inches of snow was expected to fall on the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Wednesday’s storm began with Kauai experiencing 2 to 3 inches of rain and with several areas seeing gusts of up to 50 mph.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport reported a gust of 39 mph Wednesday morning and Kahului Airport later reported sustained winds of 31 miles per hour with gusts of 41 mph.

For Friday and throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service said to expect light to moderate westerly winds with cooler and drier conditions, although some passing showers are possible.

By early next week, models show another low pressure system approaching from the northwest, forecasters said. But with different models offering some significant differences, the forecast could change, they added.

As for surf, the forecast calls for elevated waves along many northern and western exposures through at least Friday night before dropping below advisory levels on Saturday. Surf is expected to remain below advisory thresholds through the middle of next week.