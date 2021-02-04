comscore Storm batters Hawaiian islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Storm batters Hawaiian islands

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN CRUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalani Street in Kalihi flooded more than usual on Wednesday due to heavy downpours.

    CINDY ELLEN CRUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kalani Street in Kalihi flooded more than usual on Wednesday due to heavy downpours.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A garbage truck splashed through water as it drove along Wednesday on Kalani Street in Kalihi.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A garbage truck splashed through water as it drove along Wednesday on Kalani Street in Kalihi.

  • CINDY ELLEN CRUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Vehicles drove through the rain along the H-1 freeway on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN CRUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Vehicles drove through the rain along the H-1 freeway on Wednesday.

Torrential rain and strong winds pounded the islands Wednesday, leaving toppled trees, flooded streets, muddy nearshore waters and power outages affecting thousands across the state. Read more

Previous Story
Judge removes private ruler of several Kakaako roads

Scroll Up