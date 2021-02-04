Punahou shortstop Kaikea Harrison commits to Texas A&M

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another Harrison baseball player is in the horizon.

Kaikea Harrison, a smooth-fielding junior shortstop at Punahou, made a commitment to Texas A&M on Monday.

“I wanted to get it over with. It’s just been a long journey and especially how the times are now, it’s been harder for us as kids because of COVID,” Harrison said on Tuesday.

“Texas A&M is in the best conference (SEC) in the country, and I’ll be playing against the best players in the country,” he said, noting that older brother Kalae, a shortstop at Texas A&M, was an influential factor.

Harrison, who has a 3.5 grade-point average, turned down offers from USC, Oregon, Hawaii, Grand Canyon, Wichita State and UC Santa Barbara.

“They treated Kalae very well and they’re very special people. I think they could definitely develop me to become a better player,” Harrison said. “When Kalae came back (for Christmas break), he was so much bigger. The drills he taught me, it’s so crazy.”

Harrison is the latest in a baseball family, following the path of their father, Kenny.

Kenny was a first-team All-American at Hawaii as a first baseman, left fielder and designated hitter. He ranks ninth in best single-season batting average (.389) in 1993 and ninth in career BA (.342). He also has the seventh-best single-season slugging average (.625) in ’93.

Kaikea’s oldest brother KJ was an all-Pac-12 player at Oregon State and hit a grand slam in the College World Series in 2017. He is a catcher and first baseman in the Washington Nationals organization. Second-oldest brother Kaleo is studying at Washington to become a nurse. Then there is Kalae.

“Physically, Kaikea is a hybrid of KJ and Kalae, which is a scary thought because both of his older brothers and, of course, dad, are formidable players,” Punahou coach Keenan Sue said. “He’s got power and speed with major upside for both tools. Going to a top-tier program like Texas A&M that is hyper-competitive will require sustained discipline and will help him get closer to his ceiling as a player and a person. He’s hungry and we’re all very excited for him. They’re a close-knit family and the best of people. Texas A&M will be lucky to have him.”

Harrison built a bond with Aggie coaches, including head coach Rob Childress. The rest of his pursuers didn’t have much of a chance, apparently.

“My second choice? I don’t know. Probably Wichita State or Oregon,” he said.

It has gone relatively well considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season. Harrison made up ground with a busy offseason.

“Where I got all my looks and offers is through Trosky National. We played six tournaments in Arizona and Florida. This summer, there will be eight tournaments in Arizona, Georgia and Texas. We show up and we play,” Harrison said.

Harrison is part of a unique group of underclassmen who will provide quite the Punahou baseball trivia question some day. Two underclassmen with Division I commits have yet to play any varsity baseball, and a third Buffanblu with a D-I commit has played just two games. That’s what the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season created.

UC Santa Barbara commit Cody Kashimoto, a junior, played in two games last spring before the season was cut short. The shortstop committed in the summer of 2019. Sophomore shortstop Nolan Souza committed to Arkansas in September of 2020.

Harrison’s versatility in the infield could be utilized.

“He’s one of those rare birds who can probably play all nine positions with success,” Sue said. “I’m sure they will deploy him as they see fit. His versatility will provide opportunities for both him and their program. It would be really special for their family if there was a Harrison/Harrison combination up the middle. I’m sure Kaikea will be gunning for his brother’s spot when he gets there.”

If there is a spring season, Sue has a throng of mindful leaders in his dugout.

“Kaikea sets a great example. He has had the fortune of seeing his dad and two older brothers achieve great success, all with slightly different approaches to the game,” Sue said. “As a result, he’s taken the best of all of them and has crafted his own unique brand. He is a clubhouse favorite. Gregarious, energetic, vocal and fiercely competitive. He is an inspiration for all the young people in our program. We look forward to seeing him thrive for years to come.”

Through all of it, Harrison keeps getting his reps and cuts.