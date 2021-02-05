Hawaii reports 101 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total to 26,286

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 101 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 26,286 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths today as the statewide death toll remains at 416.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 333 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 26 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll was more than 456,900 today.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 64 on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on the Big Island, one on Lanai and eight residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said. As a result of updated information, two cases from Oahu were recategorized to Hawaii island, and one case each from Maui and Oahu were removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 21,204 on Oahu, 2,187 in Hawaii County, 1,833 on Maui, 178 on Kauai, 108 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 751 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,342 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 32 today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,732 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 57 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Thursday morning, with 19 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators.

Health officials said that as of Sunday , 157,018 vaccines have been administered of the 227,600 received by the state. The administered vaccinations by county are Honolulu, 105,500; Maui, 14,391; Hawaii, 15,035 and Kauai, 11,755. The total also included several thousand administered under the federal pharmacy program. State officials release the verified updated vaccination numbers each Wednesday.

