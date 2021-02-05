Police need help to ID motorcyclists who robbed Ala Moana jewelry store

Honolulu police are asking for help in identifying two male motorcyclists who robbed a jewelry store at Ala Moana Center on Wednesday.

The two motorcyclists arrived on motorcycles at about 1:39 a.m. on their motorcycles at Opal Fields jewelry store.

One suspect, armed with a handgun, ordered a secrity guard onto the ground and took his work radio and cellphone.

One of them shattered the window using a hammer, and the pair entered the store through the opening. They took various items and fled on their motorcycles.

Both suspects were wearing dark helmets and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the identification of the suspects are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.