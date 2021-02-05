Sunny skies in store for weekend along with cool overnight temps

Mostly cool and dry conditions are expected for the Hawaiian isles this weekend, while a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Kauai County and Oahu continues through this evening.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 20 to 25 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu to last through today. Surf of 15 to 20 feet is expected along west shores.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, is in place for the north and west shores Molokai, the north shores of Maui, and west shores of Hawaii island.

The northwest swell will hold through the day, then begin subsiding tonight, forecasters said. But a mix of arriving medium- and long-period, northwest swells may produce advisory-level surf along and north and west shores through Saturday night.

Elsewhere, surf remains stable, at 1 to 3 feet for south shores today and Saturday, and lowering from 2 to 4 feet for east shores today to 1 to 3 feet Saturday.

Today’s forecast is sunny to partly cloudy with scattered showers along north and west slopes, and highs from 72 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

For Hawaii island, lingering moisture may bring heavy showers and a possible thunderstorm or two this afternoon and evening.

Clear, chilly nights are in store through the weekend, with lows overnight dipping to 55 to 60 degrees — and as low as 47 for Kula, Maui.

Northwest winds will remain light and variable, between 5 to 15 mph today.

Skies should be sunny this weekend, including Super Bowl Sunday, with isolated afternoon shores, and light and variable trades.

The cold front from earlier this week that brought torrential rains has exited to the east of the state, leaving a slew of brown water advisories in its wake due to stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

Brown water advisories have been issued for pretty much every side of Oahu, including the Kawela Bay Shoreline, Kahana Bay, Punaluu Beach Park and the stretch from Ulehawa to Nanaikapono Beach.

Earlier brown water advisories issued on Wednesday for Ala Moana Beach, Kuhio Beach and Pokai Bay, Oahu; Kawaihae Bay, Hawaii island; and the isles of Maui and Kauai, have not yet expired.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Kauai and Oahu waters, windward Maui waters and southeast Hawaii island waters through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Although the sun will be out over the weekend, forecasters warn of another cold front on its way, potentially bringing another round of widespread rainfall early next week.