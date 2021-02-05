On the Move: Shane Pope, Clyde Nakaya, Laurie Correa

Zephyr Insurance Co. Inc. has announced hiring Shane Pope as director of sales. Pope previously spent nearly five years at GEICO Hawaii. He is currently committee chairman of the Honolulu Association of Insurance Professionals, Young Professionals Committee.

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Clyde Nakaya to vice president and team leader in the Commercial Banking Group. He has more than 20 years of financial services experience. Nakaya first joined First Hawaiian in 1991 as an assistant branch manager in the main branch and later returned to First Hawaiian in 2016 as assistant vice president and business banking officer.

>> Laurie Correa to Waiakea Banking Center manager. Correa previously served as a business banking associate, personal banking officer and, most recently, a personal banker at First Hawaiian’s Waiakea Banking Center.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.