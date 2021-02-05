University of Hawaii football games in Manoa seen costing $400K annually
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The $6 million retrofitting of the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex to host Rainbow Warrior football games on the Manoa campus would expand its capacity to 10,000 and would result in an annual net loss of $400,000.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
