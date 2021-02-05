University of Hawaii women’s basketball team embraces extended road trip
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii forward Amy Atwell took a 3-pointer over Cal State Fullerton’s Joy Krupa on Jan. 23 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Atwell leads the Rainbow Wahine with 12 points per game.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree