comscore University of Hawaii women’s basketball team embraces extended road trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii women’s basketball team embraces extended road trip

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Amy Atwell took a 3-pointer over Cal State Fullerton’s Joy Krupa on Jan. 23 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Atwell leads the Rainbow Wahine with 12 points per game.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Amy Atwell took a 3-pointer over Cal State Fullerton’s Joy Krupa on Jan. 23 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Atwell leads the Rainbow Wahine with 12 points per game.

It was a whirlwind that landed the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team in California for 12 days. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii expects to lose $400K annually playing football in Manoa

Scroll Up