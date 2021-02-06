Man, 30, in stable condition after an apparent stabbing in Nuuanu

Emergency Medical Services responded to a 30-year-old man in Nuuanu who had been apparently stabbed.
EMS personnel treated the man for a stab wound to the upper extremity, but “adamantly refused EMS transport to hospital,” an EMS report said.
He was found at or near the intersection of Nuuanu Avenue and Iliahi Street at about 12:20 p.m. in stable condition.
Police detectives are investigating, but no further details were available.
