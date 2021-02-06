Downscale your Super Bowl spread

The field will still stretch 100 yards, with 11 players on a side. But many other calculations for Super Bowl LV have shrunk.

The pandemic has curtailed big, boisterous gatherings in sports bars or with family and friends at home. You probably won’t need as much food and drink for the smaller crowd during the four or so hours of football, commercials and entertainment.

No 6-foot hero from the local Italian deli this year; in its place consider a well-stuffed 16-inch version serving four to six. Chicken wings are a must; these are more Asian than Buffalo, with adjustable heat and quantities that can be scaled up or down. Similarly, the amount of this bright, tangy and easily made avocado dip can be expanded or reduced. Just don’t run out of chips.

All these recipes can be made early in the day. The hefty sandwich especially benefits from getting a little soggy, so it’s easier to eat. As for drinks — beer, wine, mixed drinks, soft drinks —there’s a good chance you already know what your small pod prefers; just have enough on hand, along with plenty of ice and napkins.

MUSTARD-SOY CHICKEN WINGS

16 chicken wings

1/4 cup minced scallions

1 lemon cut in wedges

>> Marinade:

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup mustard, preferably Chinese-style

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon chile crisp or chile oil, or to taste

1-1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon five-spice seasoning

To make marinade: Place lemon juice in a large bowl. Whisk in mustard until smooth. Whisk in soy sauce, chile crisp, turmeric and five-spice.

Separate each wing in three sections at the joints. Reserve wingtips for making stock or another use. Place other wing joints in the bowl and turn several times to coat thoroughly with marinade. Cover and refrigerate to 3 to 6 hours.

Light a grill or broiler. Arrange wing sections on the grill grate or in a broiler pan. Brush with some of the marinade left in the bowl. Grill or broil until nicely browned, 15 to 20 minutes depending on the heat, turning each piece at least once and brushing with marinade as you turn them, until well browned on both sides.

Pile in a serving dish, strew with scallions and serve hot or at room temperature with lemon wedges. Serves 4.

ANTIPASTO HEROETTE

10 sun-dried tomatoes in oil

8 cherry tomatoes

12 pitted black or green olives

1 large ciabatta bun, about 14 inches long

1/3 cup pesto

1/2 pound mozzarella, preferably fresh, sliced about 1/4-inch thick

Salt, to taste (optional)

2 ounces prosciutto cotto or boiled ham, sliced thin

3 ounces sopressata, preferably spicy, sliced thin

2 ounces mortadella, sliced thin

6 ounces marinated artichoke hearts, jarred or prepared, well drained

1 large red bell pepper, roasted, peeled, cored, cut in wide slices (fresh or jarred)

Big handful arugula leaves

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Coarsely chop sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and olives together. Slice bread through horizontally.

Spread pesto on cut side of bottom half of bread. Top with mozzarella slices. If mozzarella is unsalted you might want to season it with a little salt. Spread tomato mixture on top of cheese. Layer ham, sopressata and mortadella on top. Place artichoke hearts, then strips of red pepper over meats. Scatter arugula on top.

Brush top cut side of bread with olive oil. Place on top of sandwich and press down. Tightly wrap sandwich in foil, preferably heavy duty, and press down again. Set aside 1 to 2 hours before serving

To serve, unwrap and cut into sections Serves 4 to 6.

Note: For a vegetarian sandwich, substitute 5 large portobello mushroom caps for the deli meats. Brush caps with oil, grill and season with salt and pepper. Vegan? Also replace the mozzarella with firm tofu.

AVOCADO-CILANTRO DIP

2 ripe avocados, pitted and peeled

3 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 cup minced onion

3 tablespoons minced seeded jalapenos, or to taste

1/2 cup minced cilantro leaves

Salt, to taste

Jicama sticks and white tortilla chips, for serving

Mash avocados in a bowl. Mix in lime juice, onion, jala­penos and cilantro. Season with salt. If not using immediately, cover bowl with plastic wrap placed directly on the surface.

To serve, surround bowl with jicama sticks and chips. Makes 2 cups (4 to 6 servings).

Nutritional information unavailable.